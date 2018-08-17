‘Accidental shooting’ in the parking lot of Lexington County car dealership

ABC Columbia/Matt Perron

Screen-Shot-2018-08-17-at-1.03.27-PM Lexington County Sheriff/Twitter



LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Jim Hudson Ford Motor Company.

According to a tweet for the department, the shooting appears to be accidental.

#BREAKING: Investigation underway into what appears to be an accidental shooting in a parking lot at @JimHudsonFord. One patient has been transported for medical treatment. The scene in front of the dealership service center will be active for quite some time. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/PoUAXWSgW2 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 17, 2018