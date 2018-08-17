‘Accidental shooting’ in the parking lot of Lexington County car dealership

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an accidental shooting in the parking lot of the Jim Hudson Ford Motor Company.

According to a tweet for the department, the shooting appears to be accidental.

Share

Related

Trial date set for state lawmaker in corruption pr...
The latest: Westinghouse
Defense dept delays Trump military parade
Carrie Underwood tickets for Colonial Life Arena t...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android