Pedestrian, 65, identified as victim of fatal car collision

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 66-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal car incident after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Marvin Bostic was struck around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of O’Neil Court and died Friday morning just after 2 a.m.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Bostic died due to blunt trauma of the upper torso.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.