Aretha Franklin’s funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit

Alexis Frazier,

In this Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Gala in New York. AP

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be held Aug. 31 in her hometown of Detroit.

The late singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said Friday that the funeral, to be held at Greater Grace Temple, is limited to the Queen of Soul’s family and friends.

Public viewings will take place Aug. 28-29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father Rev. C.L. Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the date of the funeral will be Aug. 31, not Aug. 30.

Share

Related

Lexington Police looking for group who tampered wi...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement ...
Progressive veterans frame climate change as a nat...
Tri-County Electric customers vote to oust board m...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android