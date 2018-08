Former employee accused of placing ‘vulnerable adult’ in chokehold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement officials with SLED say a 29-year-old man was caught on surveillance video putting a victim in a chokehold at a residential care facility.

Jah-King James is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult following the incident at Correct Care Recovery Solutions.

The incident occured on May 21.

James was employed at the behavioral health and residential treatment center as a custody officer.