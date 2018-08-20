SC police: Woman found dead after being attacked by gator in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCIV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 45-year-old Cassandra Cline has been found in a lagoon on Hilton Head Island, after witnesses saw her being attacked by an alligator.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, and security for the Sea Pines Plantation gated community, responded around 9:30 a.m. Monday to reports of the Hilton Head resident being attacked by an alligator.

Deputies say the victim lived in the community, and believe she was walking her dog near a golf course, when the gator attacked and pulled her underwater.

A gator believed to be responsible for the death has been located and dispatched at the scene by the S.C. Depart of natural resources, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim will identified after next of kin is notified, and an autopsy is scheduled to be preformed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities say the victim’s dog does not appear to be harmed.