Fireflies’ series finale against Hagerstown cancelled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – No popcorn, peanuts or crackerjacks tonight for Columbia Fireflies fans.

Tuesday’s game against the Hagerstown Suns has been cancelled due to wet grounds.

Officials with the Fireflies say the Municipal Stadium’s surface is not playable for the series finale.

The two teams are not scheduled to face one another again this season, therefore, the game won’t be made up.

Columbia begins its final eight-game homestand of the year at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday.

The Fireflies host the Asheville Tourists at 7:05 ET on Thursday.