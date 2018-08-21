Orangeburg County suspect wanted on murder charges captured in Connecticut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 23-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a Eutawville resident was captured in a Connecticut motel Tuesday morning.

Andrew Maxswane Evins, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Stratford Police Department in connection to the August 12 incident.

The victim was identified as Jervaughn McKins, 23.

According to US Marshals Service, during the course of the fugitive investigation information was developed that Evins had fled to Connecticut.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut were assisted by the Bridgeport Police Department, Norwalk Police Department and the Stratford Police Department.

Evins was turned over to the Bridgeport Police Department where he will be charged as a Fugitive of Justice and will be held pending extradition to South Carolina, US Marshals say.