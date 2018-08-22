Family dispute sends stabbing victim to Lexington County hospital: Deputies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A family dispute turned violent and one person is in an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to a tweet for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Swansea Road.

We’re investigating a stabbing in the 1300 block of Swansea Rd. One victim transported with what we’re told are not life threatening injuries. We’re working to locate the suspect we’ve IDed. This isolated incident started as a dispute between two family members. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/a91V01hn2A — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 22, 2018

Deputies are continuing their search for the suspect.