Family dispute sends stabbing victim to Lexington County hospital: Deputies

Kimberlei Davis,
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A family dispute turned violent and one person is in an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to a tweet for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Swansea Road.

Deputies are continuing their search for the suspect.

