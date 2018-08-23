19-year-old stabbed family member multiple times: Lexington County Sheriff

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with attempted murder after stabbing a family member multiple times during a domestic dispute Wednesday.

According to authorities, Jose Coria Emeterio is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

The male victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Sheriff Jay Koon said Emeterio is also charged with stealing a car in connection to his fleeing the scene on Swansea Road.

He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

