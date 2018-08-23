Update: Man left children unattended in car before accidental shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Gaston man is facing serious charges after he left two minors in a vehicle unattended when one of them shot the other.

Lexington County investigators are calling the shooting the accidental.

Claude William Pound, 65, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Sheriff Jay Koon said say Pound left the two children, both younger than 10, inside a vehicle with the gun at Jim Hudson Ford in Lexington.

According to the arrest warrant, the gun was in a bag in the floorboard of the vehicle.

“We’re at a point in our investigation where detectives have determined Pound placed the child who fired the unsecured firearm at unreasonable risk of harm,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve charged him because the incident has affected the child’s life, physical or mental health and safety.”

“One child got the gun and accidentally shot the other child after they were left in the car,” Koon said. “The child is expected to recover from the gunshot wound.”

Pound is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.