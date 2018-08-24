USC grad Mike Colter talks ‘Luke Cage’ and this weekend’s Soda City Comic Con

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Soda City Comic Con will host its annual Pop Culture Event this weekend at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

On Saturday, August 25th the event will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 26th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be over 50 vendors, 115 artists and artisans, games, television network premieres, cosplay costume contest and much more.

This year will be even more exciting with special guests Mike Colter, the star of the Netflix’s adaption of the Marvel Comics series Luke Cage.

Colter will be at Soda City Comic Con Saturday and Sunday for Panels, autograph and photo opportunities.

Another feature of Soda City Comic Con will be for Wrestling fans with WWE Hall of Fame Members, wrestler SGT Slaughter and announcer Teddy Lon

Tickets are available at www.sodacitycomiccon.com