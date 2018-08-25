SCHP looking for third driver in fatal hit and run

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Troopers are searching for the driver who fled a fatal accident Sunday morning.

The accident happened on Hardscrabble road near Lake Carolina boulevard at 11:38a.m.

A person driving a silver car was attempting to make a left turn when they hit a 2003 BMW causing the BMW to swerve and crash into a bicyclist, according to troopers.

The cyclist was transported to Palmetto Health Richland where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the silver car fled the scene.

Officials say anyone who knows information should contact Highway patrol at 1-800-768-1501 or dial *HP (*47).