Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and more to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at funeral service

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and Faith Hill are among the star-studded lineup scheduled to perform at a private funeral for Aretha Franklin next week.

The funeral service for the Queen of Soul will be held on Aug. 31 at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. Also slated to perform are Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia and Jennifer Holliday, according to Franklin’s longtime publicist Gwendolyn Quinn.

PHOTO: In this file photo, Faith Hill performs onstage during the Soul2Soul World Tour at Staples Center, July 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE
The service will also honor Franklin’s gospel roots, with performances from gospel stars Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp and The Williams Brothers.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., the pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., will deliver the eulogy. Franklin’s son Edward Franklin, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also in the lineup.

PHOTO: Chicago native Jennifer Hudson participates in an end of school year peace march and rally, June 15, 2018, in Chicago.Scott Olson/Getty Images
The service will be limited to family, friends, dignitaries and special guests. But the day before, on Aug. 30, a public memorial and tribute concert will be held at the Chene Park Amphitheatre in Detroit. The Four Tops, Gladys Knight and Johnny Gill are among the artists expected to perform.

Franklin, 76, died Aug. 16 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed away at her home in Detroit, “surrounded by family and loved ones,” her family said via a statement from Quinn.

PHOTO: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in this file photo, circa 1965.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, FILE
