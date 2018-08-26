Mass shooting at Madden NFL e-games tourney: Multiple fatalities, suspect dead in popular area of Jacksonville

Multiple fatalities were reported in a mass shooting that erupted Sunday afternoon at a Madden NFL e-games tournament in a popular area of Jacksonville, Florida, and one suspect was dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

It was not immediately clear how many victims were killed or injured in the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. in the Jacksonville Landing section of the city.

Google Maps

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 2:45 p.m.

At least three people injured in the shooting were being treated at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, hospital spokesman Peter Moberg told ABC News.

First Coast News

The shooting broke out at a sanctioned Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier event at the GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing area.

Witnesses told ABC affiliate station WJXX-TV in Jacksonville that the shooting occurred after an argument flared over the Madden e-game competition. ABC News has not been able to independently confirm the witnesses’ statements.

Sheriff’s officials said one suspect was killed at the scene.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. “SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Electronic Arts, publisher of the Madden NFL e-game, confirmed that the shooting broke out during the tournament, which drew players from across the nation.

“We are aware of the incident at a sactioned Madden Championship Series competion in Jacksonville. We are working to gather facts at this stage,” the company

Earlier the sheriff’s office tweeted, “#LandingMassShooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday afternoon.

ATF and FBI Agents were headed to the scene to assist in the investigation, the agencies confirmed.

First Coast News

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he was briefed on the incident by Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and that the state was ready to offer any resources needed in the investigation. He said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was also sending resources to the scene.