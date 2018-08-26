SOURCES: 4 dead, 11 injured at Madden video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.

JSO will be speaking regarding the shooting at 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: Multiple shots heard at Madden video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing

Police are reporting that one shooting suspect is dead.

LIVE BLOG: Latest on the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Two police sources tell First Coast News that there are four people dead and 11 people injured.

Graphic video of moment shooting began in Madden gaming tournament at Jacksonville Landing. Warning:graphic language:

We are hearing from witnesses that people who were working in Hooters are on lockdown and are not able to leave. SWAT is finding people hiding in The Landing. SWAT is encouraging those who are hiding in place, not to come out but call 911 instead. ATF and the FBI are on scene assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

JSO warns to stay many blocks away from the area for safety.

Information from hospitals:

Three victims of the mass shooting are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are labeled in stable condition, according to Memorial’s spokesperson, Peter Moberg.

UF Health has six victims in their hospital. One victim is in serious condition and the other five are in good condition.