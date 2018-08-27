Survivor of 2015 Charleston church massacre to be keynote speaker at luncheon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Family Solutions of the Low Country will host their annual luncheon aimed at bringing awareness to the infant mortality rate in South Carolina.

The keynote speaker for the 11th annual event is Jennifer Benjamin Pinckney, survivor of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston.

Pinckney was the wife of the church’s pastor and state Senator Clementa C. Pinckney.

The event will also feature national recording artist Brandon Gains.

Family Solutions of the Low Country is a community-based program designed to eliminate disparities in infant deaths and improve the health of African-American women and infants located in Orangeburg.

Proceeds from the luncheon will be used for scholarships to institutions of higher learning.

