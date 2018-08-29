First of five days of memorials honoring late Sen. John McCain begin

ABC News–The first of five days of memorials honoring the late Sen. John McCain start in his adopted home state of Arizona Wednesday, with his becoming the third person in 40 years to lie in state at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix.

Heavy-hitters of Arizona politics gave moving tributes to McCain, recalling his decades of service and his love of his adopted state.

Gov. Doug Ducey compared McCain to another former Arizona senator, Barry Goldwater, saying that while Goldwater was born in the Copper state, McCain grew attached to it later in life.

“John McCain was Arizona’s favorite adopted son,” Ducey said, adding that imagining an Arizona without McCain was like imagining the state without the Grand Canyon. “It’s just not natural.”

John McCain will always have our back,” Ducey said.

The longtime senator’s casket has been placed above the mosaic seal that shows the state’s motto, “Ditat Deus,” or Latin for “God Enriches.”

McCain’s casket is at the center of the memorial service Wednesday, which would have been his 82nd birthday, with chairs set up on all sides and a lectern between the U.S. and Arizonan flags.

The private ceremony, which began at 10 a.m. local time, when McCain’s immediate family entered after the casket, with the procession lined by veterans, members of the military, law enforcement and first responders.