UPDATE: Electrical fire causes Lexington County elementary school to evacuate temporarily

Kimberlei Davis, (BI) Ziemer,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — According to the Chief Communications Officer with Lexington County School District One, Gilbert Elementary School was evacuated due to a “small electrical fire.”

–UPDATE–

Gilbert Elementary School students are back in the building in the cafeteria. This is a different location than the electrical closet.

Students will dismiss normally at 2:25 p.m.

At this time, the after-school program, which takes place in the cafeteria, will continue.

–PREVIOUS COVERAGE–

“At about 1:30 p.m., Gilbert Elementary School staff noticed a small fire in an electrical closet,” Mary Beth Hill said in a statement.

“GES administrators immediately evacuated the school.

All students and staff are safe and accounted for and waiting outside while fire service and district electricians respond.”

 

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

Man, 54, identified as victim of fatal crash in Fa...
Graham: ‘It pisses me off to no end’ w...
Lexington County investigators need your help capt...
Man arrested for threatening Boston newspaper

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android