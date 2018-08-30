UPDATE: Electrical fire causes Lexington County elementary school to evacuate temporarily
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — According to the Chief Communications Officer with Lexington County School District One, Gilbert Elementary School was evacuated due to a “small electrical fire.”
–UPDATE–
Gilbert Elementary School students are back in the building in the cafeteria. This is a different location than the electrical closet.
Students will dismiss normally at 2:25 p.m.
At this time, the after-school program, which takes place in the cafeteria, will continue.
–PREVIOUS COVERAGE–
“At about 1:30 p.m., Gilbert Elementary School staff noticed a small fire in an electrical closet,” Mary Beth Hill said in a statement.
“GES administrators immediately evacuated the school.
All students and staff are safe and accounted for and waiting outside while fire service and district electricians respond.”