Man, 54, identified as victim of fatal crash in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the driver who died after the car he was in left the roadway and struck a tree.

The victim is 54-year-old Alphonso Collins of Blair, Coroner Chris Hill said.

The single vehicle accident occurred Wednesday around 8 p.m. on Road 99.