Former Marine arrested for allegedly making 42 bombs with ‘enhanced lethality’: Police

ABC NEWS (WOLO) – More than 40 pipe bombs containing shrapnel were allegedly found in the home of an Arizona man after police say they discovered suspicious materials in his vehicle.

A traffic stop by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Wednesday allegedly uncovered bomb-making components in the vehicle of 51-year-old Jeffrey Metcalf, a former Marine, according to ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

“The task force obtained and served a search warrant at Metcalf’s residence in Mesa where a total of 42 pipe bombs were found along with material for the manufacturing of another possible 30 pipe bombs,” the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

The devices, allegedly made by Metcalf, were found to contain shrapnel, which gives them an “enhanced lethality,” authorities said. It took three hours for eight technicians to remove the explosives from the home and another three hours to disarm them.

Metcalf was arrested and is facing 40 related weapons counts, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Metcalf later allegedly told authorities he had made the weapons over the course of four years because his wife was fearful of the government’s collapsing, according to KNXV.

Authorities evacuated the homes near Metcalf’s to safely remove the bombs, authorities said. Metcalf was open about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder after his time in the military, a neighbor who was evacuated told KNXV.

This story is still developing. Please visit abccolumbia.com for more details.