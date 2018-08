Zoes Kitchen on Main Street closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Another popular restaurant on Main Street is closing.

An email was sent to subscribers of ZOES Kitchen informing them that the downtown location in Columbia will not reopen.

It has been closed for several weeks, just days after extending store hours to 6 p.m.

ZOES Kitchen has two other locations in the Midlands area: 4855 Forest Drive in Columbia and 5166 Sunset Blvd., Suite A in Lexington