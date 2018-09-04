Homeless individuals get access to college through Midlands University

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- More than 5,000 people are struggling to find a place to sleep. For many a college degree will only be a dream,but with the help of someone who was once in their shoes, it’s becoming a reality.

For three years Isaiah McCall had no place to call home.

“I slept in my car,” McCall said. “I slept in stairwells. I’ve couched surfed and everything. I had anxiety and depression.”

The loss of a friend gave him the push he needed to pursue a higher education.

“I wasn’t going to let his vision and purpose die,” McCall said. “I came to the realization that it’s time for me to do something with my life.”

He got help getting through school and graduated from Allen University. McCall wanted to give others the same help he got using school counselors who opened the door to federal grants. He teamed up with MIRCI, the Mental Illness Recovery Center, where he met people with similar struggles.

“When I see young adults going through what I went through it does something to my heart,” McCall said. “It makes me want to reach out to that individual and give them a helping hand because I know what it’s like to go through that situation.”

“Whatever their situation maybe they’re welcome here,” William Robinson, VP Institutional advancement said.

Allen University is now helping more people like McCall.

“We are going to do everything that we can to support them in a way that not only will they earn a degree when they graduate, but they’re going to be productive citizens giving back when they’re finished,” Robinson said.

Three former homeless adults are on the same path McCall took to college degrees. Two will major in Music, and one will major in Bio-chemistry.

The university says they work with each individual on a case-by-case basis. Some students will qualify for funding from Allen based on their education path, while others will receive grants and federal funding based on their need.