Male posing as Sumter deputy in phone scam: Sheriff

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is warning residents about an “old scam that has resurfaced.”

According to Dennis, “someone has been calling (residents) claiming to be from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.”

The man identifies himself as Deputy Baker claiming he has a warrant for their arrest.

The caller reportedly then tells the victim (s) to buy pre-paid credit cards and call him back with the numbers on the cards to avoid arrest.

If you or someone you know suspects that you have been contacted in this scam call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.