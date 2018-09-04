Prince Harry, Meghan step out to honor seriously ill children

ABC News – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stepped out Tuesday to celebrate the courage of seriously ill children and those who care for them.

The couple, who wed May 19, attended the WellChild Awards in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the @WellChild Awards, celebrating the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives #WellChildAwards ⭐ pic.twitter.com/KRerpSW8Uw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

Among the children honored at this year’s awards ceremony include a 7-year-old girl who is paralyzed from the chest down due to spina bifida and described as having a “great zest for life,” and a 12-year-old boy who is in a wheelchair due to a non-curable condition but is still pursuing his dream of being an actor.

Harry and Meghan, wearing a black Altuzarra pantsuit, met privately with parents, doctors and children before the awards ceremony.

The couple spoke with the kids about movies they love, naming some of their favorites.

The Disney classic “The Lion King” has long been a favorite movie of Harry’s and he and Meghan watched it on a date night.

Meghan said Tuesday that she “always loved the Little Mermaid” and revealed both she and Harry loved “Moana.”

Prince Harry, patron of WellChild, also presented one of the awards for the most inspirational child and spoke during the ceremony.

Last week, Harry and Meghan attended a benefit performance of the hot musical “Hamilton” to raise funds for Sentebale, the charity Harry founded to honor his late mother Princess Diana’s work with people who have HIV and AIDS.

It was the couple’s first public event after enjoying a few weeks out of the public eye.

Harry and Meghan, who recently welcomed a black labrador into their family, have been enjoying time for rest and relaxation as their summer ends and they prepare for an even busier fall.

Harry and Meghan visited Prince Charles’ Castle of Mey in Scotland and also enjoyed an Italian getaway at the Lake Como home of George and Amal Clooney.

Meghan also took a secret, solo trip to Toronto to visit her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, and her family.

The couple is now preparing for their first major royal tour. Meghan and Harry will visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga next month on behalf of Queen Elizabeth and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Next spring, they are scheduled to make their first tour to the United States at the request of the U.K. Foreign Office and the British government.

