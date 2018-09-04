Trending: Tropical Storm Gordon; Star responds to ‘job shaming’ and Colin Kaepernick is the new face of Nike Sep 4, 2018 11:04 AM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Job Shaming, Just Do It, Trending, Tropical Storm Gordon ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Honoring the ‘Queen of Soul’... Trending: Mayor Gillum on Desantis’ ‘m... Trending: Fmr. Texas officer found guilty of murde... Trending: Gaming community mourns Elijah Clayton a...