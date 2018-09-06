At least 3 injured, suspect in custody after ‘active shooter’ incident in Cincinnati

ABC News,

Courtesy/WCPO

ABC News – At least three people were injured in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning during what police called an “active shooter” incident, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The suspect is in custody, the official said.

The Cincinnati Police Department confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating an “active shooter/officer-involved shooting incident” in the lobby and loading dock of a large building near Fountain Square.
The area has been cordoned off, police said.

There was no immediate information about the victims.

ABC News’ Jack Date contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Categories: National News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

At least 27 dead and more than two dozen injured i...
Swimmer’s Body Found in Congaree River
Breaking News: EgyptAir Flight 804 disappears from...
Breaking News : Explosions Rip Through Brussels Ai...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android