Opioid Summit: Hundreds of lives saved, but the number of opioid overdose deaths increased for third year in a row

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster held an Opioid Summit to bring dozens of organizations and agencies together to share strategies and continue the collaboration to fight the opioid epidemic. Gov. McMaster said hundreds of lives have been saved because local law enforcement agencies have been trained in the administration of Narcan, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose. More than 6,000 officers statewide have Narcan training under their belt now. Officers from 15 different agencies were recognized by the governor at the summit because they have dramatically decreased the number of deaths and overdoses in their areas.

“We’re making great progress. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re making great progress and we’ll keep it up,” gov. McMaster said. In December Gov. McMaster issued an order so that doctors could prescribe no more than a five-day supply of opioids– the amount of time it can take to become addicted. Since then the law has changed to a seven-day supply.

“It takes time to reverse this type of epidemic. Especially when opioids are so readily available legally through prescriptions,” Jimmy Mount said, a spokesperson for S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

Gov. McMaster also requested $10 million from the general assembly for more opioid treatment centers. Still, opioid deaths are on the rise statewide.

“Each of these bodies represents the number of deaths in one of South Carolina’s 46 counties in 2017 as a result of an opioid overdose,” Mount said.

The number of opioid-overdose deaths has increased in South Carolina for the third year in a row according to DHEC. Their data shows a 47% increase from 2014 to 2017.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’re ahead of the rest of the county but you can tell by the enthusiasm and understanding in that room that people know government isn’t going to solve the problem. It’s going to take everybody to work together and understand what we’re up against,” gov. Mcmaster said.

Charleston, Greenville and Richland counties all saw considerable increases from 2016 to 2017 in opioid-involved deaths according to DHEC. Horry County, which has been cited for having the largest burden of opioid misuse in the state, saw a substantial decrease in opioid-involved deaths during the same year.