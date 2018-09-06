Trending: Nike to air Kaepernick ad during NFL opener and ‘Instramming’ and ‘hangry’ are words Sep 6, 2018 11:40 AM EDT Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Colin Kaepernick, NFLOpener, Nike, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Tropical Storm Gordon; Star responds to ... Trending: Honoring the ‘Queen of Soul’... Trending: Mayor Gillum on Desantis’ ‘m... Trending: Fmr. Texas officer found guilty of murde...