Judge denies request to dismiss lawsuits against Richland Co. Recreation Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today a U.S. District Judge denied a request to dismiss to lawsuits against the Richland County Recreation Commission and its former director.

The lawsuits allege race discrimination, defamation and emotional distress, and according to the commission, the judge denied the requests.

The commission’s former director, James Brown III, was dismissed after he was indicted on charges of misconduct in office.