COMING UP: Governor McMaster, SCEMD officials give update on potential impact of #HurricaneFlorence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hurricane Florence will likely make landfall Thursday afternoon or night and has quickly strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm as it takes aim at the East Coast.

Governor Henry McMaster and governors of several Southeast states are urging residents to prepare.

Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials today, Monday, September 10 at 2:30 PM. The governor will update the public on Hurricane Florence’s potential impact to South Carolina. — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) September 10, 2018

Do you know your family’s evacuation zone? Click here for SCEMD’s interactive map.

Report power outages in your area. Click here for a list of electricity providers in your area.

