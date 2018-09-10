Slideshow: Worst hurricanes in US history

Rescue boats fill a flooded street as people are evacuated from rising water after Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. Making landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, Harvey was the first major hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since 2005. While it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm within hours, it brought over 51-inches of rain, estimated at more than 20 trillion gallons of water, across Texas and Louisiana. It was the biggest rainfall total from a single storm to hit the continental U.S. Texas officials said that more than 185,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.