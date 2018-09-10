Slideshow: Worst hurricanes in US history

Father William Pittman, left, conducts an outdoor Mass outside the ruins of St. Thomas Catholic Church at Long Beach, Mississippi, Aug. 24, 1969, just one week after Hurricane Camille took a heavy toll on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Estimates of wind speed were 200 mph, but actual maximum sustained winds are unavailable because all the wind-recording instruments were destroyed during the storm. Storm tides reached 24.6 feet and up to 31 inches of rain was recorded. The combined forces of wind, tide and flooding caused 256 deaths.