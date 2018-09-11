Antique sign stolen from Orangeburg County home: Homeowner reports

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect they say was captured on home surveillance video stealing an antique oil sign.

On the evening of September 6, deputies say someone can be seen taking a large blue and white Pure-brand oil company sign from a home on Tamara Lane.

The owner said the antique sign is worth in excess of $1,000 and reportedly also told investigators that another antique oil company sign was stolen from his property in July 18.

That sign was worth $600, deputies say.

Investigators say the victim described the sign, as a purple, orange, and white Esso Standard Dealer sign.

If anyone has any information about the thefts or the subject in the security photos, you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.