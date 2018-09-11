Antique sign stolen from Orangeburg County home: Homeowner reports

Kimberlei Davis,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect they say was captured on home surveillance video stealing an antique oil sign.

On the evening of September 6, deputies say someone can be seen taking a large blue and white Pure-brand oil company sign from  a home on Tamara Lane.

The owner said the antique sign is worth in excess of $1,000 and reportedly also told investigators that another antique oil company sign was stolen from his property in July 18.

That sign was worth $600, deputies say.

Investigators say the victim described the sign, as a purple, orange, and white Esso Standard Dealer sign.

If anyone has any information about the thefts or the subject in the security photos, you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

Hurricane Florence : What you need to know from SC...
Governor McMaster says SC needs to prepare, some e...
Lawyers call police officer’s story in wrong...
Trump says Puerto Rico response was ‘an incr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android