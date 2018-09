Governor Henry McMaster, SCEMD officials give update on Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Our Angela Rogers was at the SCEMD Headquarters where Governor Henry McMaster and other officials provided an update on Hurricane Florence.

Right Now: @abc_columbia team is in place at @SCEMD HQ for media briefing by @scgovernorpress @henrymcmaster. Press conference will start at 11. I will be live tweeting during briefing. — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) September 11, 2018

McMaster issued an order to evacuate the state’s coast that reversed the flow of traffic on several highways to help those fleeing Hurricane Florence.

Several of those mandatory evacuation orders have since been lifted.