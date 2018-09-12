ABC Columbia Weather- Florence Update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Hurricane Florence.

Here is an update on the storm’s path and the potential impact for the Midlands.

According to John’s forecast right now, makes landfall sometime Friday early morning, Sunday morning, the latest out of the Hurricane Center has this somewhere over the Midlands.

“I want to focus on the bigger threat, which would be flooding, if the storm continues on the current track, says John.”

Stay with ABC Columbia for udpates on the forecast.