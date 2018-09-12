Governor McMaster : If you are in an evacuation zone in SC, leave now

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster held an hour long briefing Wednesday to update South Carolina on the track of Hurricane Florence.

McMaster spoke from the command center at the State Emergency Management Division, along with key state leaders.

The Governor reminded those in evacuation zones that now is the time to get out, you need to leave now says McMaster.

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.

Evacuation shelter locations for those evacuating from the state’s northern and central coastal counties will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.

Evacuees should pack the following essential items in anticipation of a potentially prolonged evacuation period: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. Residents going to evacuation shelters should bring their own blankets, pillows, cots, and special food items if they are on restricted diets.

Individuals and families should plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters.