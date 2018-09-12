Wanted suspect went on a two-day crime spree: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need your help finding a 40-year-old man accused of committing four armed robberies over the course of the last 40 hours.

Here’s a timeline of Antonio Hall’s alleged criminal activities:

– On Monday, September 10, just before 10 p.m. at the Shell Station located in the 69oo block of North Main Street, deputies say Hall demanded money from a clerk at gunpoint.

– Then around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11 at another gas station, this time the Amoco located in the 7300 block of Parklane Road, Hall asked to purchase a pack of cigarettes before deputies say he jumped over the counter stating he had a gun and demanding the money from the cash register.

– Hours later at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11 at the Pitt Stop located in the 7000 block of Two Notch Road, the suspect allegedly placed soda on the counter before stating he had a gun and demanded that the victim give him the money from the register. – At the Circle K located in the 800 block of Broad River Road, Hall is accused of demanding money from several employees at gunpoint. This incident happened September 12 around 3 a.m. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.