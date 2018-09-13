6 dead in California shooting, including gunman: Police



ABC News – A shooting in Bakersfield, California, has left at least six dead at multiple crime scenes, police said.

Around 5:20 p.m. local time Wednesday, deputies responded to a trucking business where shots were fired, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

A husband and wife confronted someone at the business, where the husband, whom police said is the suspect, allegedly shot and killed two people, including his wife.

Another person showed up and fired at the suspect, police said. The suspect shot and killed that person as well, police said.

The suspect then went to a residential home, where he allegedly shot and killed two more people, according to police.

The suspect then allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside, but they were not injured, police said.

After being confronted by a deputy, the suspect killed himself with a gunshot to the chest, officials said.