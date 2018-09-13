ABC Columbia Weather- Florence Update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Hurricane Florence.

As the storm hits the coast, it will pass right over our state.

In the Midlands, this means potentially flooding rain as the storm continues to push on through, the biggest issue will be how much rain we will get. Likely, almost all of us could get 6 inches, in some cases 10 to 12 inches possible. This could be a really significant flood event, Sunday is when it would all add up to that amount.

