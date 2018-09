ABC Columbia Weather Update -Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Florence.

The storm made landfall early Friday and is battering the North Carolina coast, and is expected to pass right over our state.

In the Midlands, gusts up to 50, so expect power outages.

In terms of rain, the heaviest will be North and East of the Midlands.

