SC EMD Update- Flooding main concern from Florence

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Florence.

Teams at SC EMD say they’re main focus right now in South Carolina is the potential for flooding.

They are  now dealing with the impact Florence may have, while fighting the flooding that is likely to follow, because of the slow movement of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch starting at 12:00 PM on Friday, running though Sunday evening.

ABC Columbia’s Claire Richardson is live at SC EMD with this update.

 

