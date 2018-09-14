South Carolina hit with 2.6 magnitude earthquake as Florence makes landfall
MCCORMICK, S.C. — As the South Carolina coast had its eye on Hurricane Florence, another force of nature hit South Carolina on the other side of the state.
On Thursday morning, a 2.6 earthquake hit the small town of McCormick,S.C. near the South Carolina-Georgia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake hit at 6:27 a.m. and registered for one minute, according to the USGS.
According to the USGS, an earthquake under 3.0 is not felt, except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.
McCormick has a population of just over 2,500 people.