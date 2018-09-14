South Carolina hit with 2.6 magnitude earthquake as Florence makes landfall

As the South Carolina coast had its eye on Hurricane Florence, another force of nature hit South Carolina on the other side of the state.

On Thursday morning, a 2.6 earthquake hit the small town of McCormick,S.C. near the South Carolina-Georgia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 6:27 a.m. and registered for one minute, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, an earthquake under 3.0 is not felt, except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.

McCormick has a population of just over 2,500 people.