Teen shot, suspect captured following shooting on Apple Valley Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 20-year-old man is behind bars charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road.

Deputies say Keon Randolph was arrested around Noon on Friday in the 300 block of North Lafayette Street with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Services, Sumter Police Department and community tips.

The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday, September 4, at 10 p.m. When deputies arrived they say they located a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim remains at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in stable condition.

Deputies say the a verbal altercation between Randolph and the victim escalated and Randolph shot the victim with a handgun and then fled the scene.