ABC Columbia Weather- Saturday Florence Update Sep 15, 2018 1:05 PM EDT John Farley, Crysty Vaughan, COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tropical Storm Florence is slowly making its way across South Carolina. The Midlands will be spared the worst of the storm. Click on the above link to see my latest update.