Closures and Cancellations due to Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Due to Florence, here is a running list of closures and cancellations :

USC Aiken Operating as Normal Sunday, Sept. 16

All USC Aiken activities scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 16, will be conducted as planned.

Barnyard Flea Market Worship Service cancelled Sunday

Bethel Worship Center, Camden Sunday Services Cancelled

Boiling Springs United Methodist Church Lexington Sunday services cancelled

Broadacres Baptist Church in Cayce, SC. Sunday services cancelled

Brown Chapel AMEC (Cameron/Elloree) has Sunday services cancelled

Calvary Chapel (Northeast Columbia) Sunday September 16th service cancelled

East Lake Community Church Sunday services cancelled

Eau Claire Presbyterian Church Richland County Sunday service cancelled

Faith United Methodist Church Service cancelled Sunday Sept. 16th

First Baptist Church of Lexington Service cancelled Sunday Sept. 16th

Heyward Street UMC has cancelled Sunday activities for Sept. 16.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church-closed Sunday

New Bethel AME Church, Lexington, S.C

Pleasant Spring AME Church Sunday All Services are canceled

Sunday Morning Sunday School and Worship service is canceled for Salem United Methodist Church in Richland County, SC

St. Luke Presbyterian Church Service cancelled Sunday September 16th. (Monday dance class cancelled)

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Lexington, worship service for Sunday, September 16 is cancelled

St. Paul AME Church (Shaw) Sumter County services cancelled Sunday Sept. 16th.

ST. DAVID LUTHERAN CHURCH WEST COLULMBIA, SC

Wateree Baptist Church Sunday services cancelled

Winnsboro First Baptist Church – all Sunday services cancelled

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center and City of Columbia’s parks and recreation centers will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, September 16.

City of Columbia offices closed on Friday, September 14.

City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is closed and all recreational activities have been cancelled through Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Little Zion Baptist Church (Blythewood)

Forest Lake Presbyterian-Sunday Services

Newberry College-Classes cancelled Monday

Sutton Branch Baptist Church (Lugoff) Sunday Services cancelled

USC Columbia campus closed through Monday 9/17

Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church no Sunday Services 9/16

White Oak Baptist Church #1 in Winnsboro ( Fairfield County) Sunday Services Cancelled 9/16

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Forest Drive no Sunday Services 9/16

There is Hope Healing Center in Gaston will be closed through Sunday 9/16

Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hopkins closed Sunday 9/16

New Life Ministry in Sumter closed Sunday 9/16

Emmanuel Church of our Lord Jesus Christ in the Haskell Heights area of Columbia closed Sunday 9/16

Trinity United Methodist Church in Newberry closed Sunday 9/16

Mount Joshua Missionary Baptist Church in Camden closed Sunday 9/16

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lexington County closed Sunday 9/16

St. Matthews Parish Church in Fort Motte closed Sunday 9/16

First Peter Baptist Church in Bamberg closed Sunday 9/16

Green Hill Baptist Church in Kershaw closed Sunday 9/16

St. David Lutheran Church in Lexington County closed Saturday & Sunday 9/15 & 9/16

Orangeburg Lutheran Church closed Sunday 9/16

St. John Baptist church in Hopkins closed Sunday 9/16

New Bethel AME Church in Lexington closed Sunday 9/16

Boiling Springs United Methodist Church in Lexington closed Sunday 9/16

Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hopkins closed Sunday 9/16

Broadacres Baptist Church in Cayce closed Sunday 9/16

JOY Mission Church in Little Mountain closed Sunday 9/16

Barnyard Flea Market Worship Service in Lexington closed Sunday 9/16

St. Luke Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg – Sunday Service, Travel, and Monday Dance Class Cancelled.

Pleasant Spring AME Church – Gospel Fest 2018 (Cancelled today) Rescheduled for 29 Sept 2018 & Service cancelled for 9/16

Sandhill Heights Baptist Church in Kershaw closed Sunday 9/16

Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter closed Sunday 9/16

Heyward Street UMC in Columbia has cancelled all activities on Sunday 9/16

RightConnection Church in Lexington closed Sunday 9/16 (Lunch event is scheduled for next Sunday)

Suber Marshall Memorial UMC in Columbia closed Sunday 9/16 (Living Stone Congregation will still hold their service Sunday 9/16)

Salem United Methodist Church in Richland closed Sunday 9/16

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter closed Sunday 9/16

White Oak Baptist Church in Fairfield closed Sunday 9/16

East Lake Community Church in Irmo closed Sunday 9/16

Union Baptist Church in Wedgefield closed Sunday 9/16

St. Paul AME Church Shaw, Sumter County 9/16

Chapin Presbyterian Church: 8:30 service and Sunday School CANCELLED

Chappelle Memorial AME Church

