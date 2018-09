SCDOT lists current road closures due to dam failures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SCDOT lists current road closures due to dam failures.

Durham Drive from Tarrytown Lane to Woodhurst Drive – all lanes blocked

Community Pond Rd. from US 601 (McCords Ferry Rd.) & S-1182 (Chain Gang Rd.) – all lanes blocked

Rawlinson Rd. from Local Road (Emeral Rd.) – all lanes blocked

Drawdebil Rd. from S-604 Jeter Rd. to S-1264 Sandy Hill Rd. – all lanes blocked

Arcadia Lakes Drive from L-3410 Arcadia Woods Rd. to L-340 Arcadia Woods Rd. – all lanes blocked

Arcadia Lakes Drive East from North Trenhom Rd. to Sandwood Drive (S-2348) – all lanes blocked

Bethea Rd. from US-52 (S. Main Street) to S-429 (Home Avenue) – all lanes blocked

Creekwood Drive from Jeanette Drive to Sara Drive – all lanes blocked

For more updates on dam failures, visit scdot.org.