Kavanaugh accuser wants to cooperate on investigation but doesn’t want to be part of ‘bloodletting’: Attorney

ABC NEWS/AP (WOLO) – A California psychology professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school wants to cooperate with federal lawmakers considering the nomination, but doesn’t want to be part of a Washington “bloodletting,” her attorney said on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Christine Blasey Ford, 51, wants to speak to investigators about her allegations, but she doesn’t want to become the next Anita Hill, her attorney, Debra Katz, told ABC News Chief Anchor George George Stephanopoulos on “GMA.”

“It’s not clear what the Republicans are saying,” said Katz. “I was listening to some reporting this morning saying that they’re going to fight this tooth and nail, that they’re going to grill her. That’s hardly an effort to get into a fair and thorough investigation of what has occurred. That’s a very intimidating statement and it really is designed to scare her and make her not want to come forward.

Katz added: “She’s willing to cooperate. What she’s not willing to do is to be part of this bloodletting that happens in Washington.”

Ford told The Washington Post in her first interview that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a Maryland party they attended in the early 1980’s, clumsily tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Ford says she was able to get away after a friend of Kavanaugh’s who was in the room jumped on top of them and everyone tumbled.

Kavanaugh, 53 and a federal appeals judge in Washington, on Sunday repeated an earlier denial of Ford’s allegation.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Kavanaugh said through the White House.