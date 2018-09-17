Trending: 2 traffic deaths in the Midlands related to Florence and “The Predator” slays “The Nun” at the box office

Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Anchors evacuate TV studio while on air during Hur...
ABC Columbia Weather- Saturday Florence Update
Tropical Storm Florence raises concerns over NC Mo...
Trending: Florence bringing ‘1,000-year̵...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android