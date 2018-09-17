Victim dies days after motorcycle collision involving uninsured driver: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim of a motorcycle incident has died following injuries he sustained during a collision on Bush River Road earlier this month.

Columbia police say, Gregory Tucker was cited for failure to yield the right of way, operating an uninsured vehicle and having an expired tag when he hit the front of the victim’s vehicle.

The incident occured on September 6.

Police say the impact of the collision caused the motorcycle victim to hit the front of the vehicle and land on the windshield of a third vehicle.

The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are still investigation.