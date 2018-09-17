Winning snacks for your Emmys party

ABC News/WOLO – The 2018 Emmys will award some very deserving actors with TV’s highest honor Monday night.

“Game of Thrones” led in nominations this year with 22, followed by “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld,” which each earned 21.

In addition to favorite shows, actors including Donald Glover of “Atlanta,” Milo Ventimiglia of “This Is Us,” Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross of “Black-ish,” and Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were nominated in their respective categories.

But the show that kicks off at 8 p.m. ET won’t just be about the winners.

“SNL” comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che are slated to host the show, so expect biting commentary and witty satire.

And with their boss Lorne Michaels producing the show, it’s possible that there will be impressive cameos, too. Alec Baldwin, for example, is nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his President Donald Trump satire. Might he be making an appearance?

Jost spoke to Entertainment Weekly last week on what the show will be include.

“A lot of special guests, a lot of fun ‘SNL’ cast members from current cast and alumni of the show, and hopefully some jokes,” he said, then adding there might be some Sean Spicer moments. This may be a joke, as last year’s Emmys cameo for Spicer earned him and the bit mixed reviews.

And don’t forget the glam!

This is the first major event of awards season, so expect your favorite actors and actresses to be dressed to the nines and having a blast.