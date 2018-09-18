Governor McMaster to give update on Florence’s impact in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the rain and wind from what is left of storm Florence subsides, plans are being made for a return to normalcy.

While the weather conditions have improved, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Citizens also should anticipate power outages at their homes or businesses, which may last for several days.

Governor Henry McMaster wis scheduled to hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials today at 2:30 PM.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers is at SCEMD Headquarter follow her on Twitter for the latest.